Mr. and Mrs. Keith Dustin Stokes

Mr. and Mrs. Keith Dustin Stokes

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Wise County Messenger Online

Mr. and Mrs. Keith Dustin Stokes Staci Marie Travis of Plano, daughter of Daniel and Cindy Travis of Fort Worth, married Keith Dustin Stokes of Plano, son of David and Shelly Stokes of Paradise, Nov. 19, 2016, at MD Resort in Aurora.The Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wise County Messenger Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 55 min Fartune Shmellng 1,046
News Virtual Reality Headsets May Come With Health R... 1 hr Gpo344 1
News Crime 17 mins ago 5:38 p.m.Nurse accused of sex... 5 hr Ananimous 3
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 6 hr guest 681
Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with... 19 hr eye for an eye 8
Cowboys future Mon Horrible secondary 1
kinfolk mc member a snitch! Sun truth45 5
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Carrollton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,496 • Total comments across all topics: 277,999,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC