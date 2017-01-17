Mr. and Mrs. Keith Dustin Stokes
Mr. and Mrs. Keith Dustin Stokes Staci Marie Travis of Plano, daughter of Daniel and Cindy Travis of Fort Worth, married Keith Dustin Stokes of Plano, son of David and Shelly Stokes of Paradise, Nov. 19, 2016, at MD Resort in Aurora.The Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wise County Messenger Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|55 min
|Fartune Shmellng
|1,046
|Virtual Reality Headsets May Come With Health R...
|1 hr
|Gpo344
|1
|Crime 17 mins ago 5:38 p.m.Nurse accused of sex...
|5 hr
|Ananimous
|3
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|guest
|681
|Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with...
|19 hr
|eye for an eye
|8
|Cowboys future
|Mon
|Horrible secondary
|1
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|Sun
|truth45
|5
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC