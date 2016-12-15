Fire incinerates entire top floor of vacant apartment complex in Carrollton
Crews responded to the scene in the 1400 block of Fannidella Drive about 1 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters quickly brought the flames under control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|53 min
|4sure
|34
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|599
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|14 hr
|WarForOil
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|WarForOil
|9,636
|joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Big Tex
|50
|Thank you Mr Trump for keeping one of your prom...
|Sat
|4sure
|9
|100% free ismaili muslim dating site | find an ...
|Sat
|Fateh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC