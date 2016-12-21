Denton County snags award for online map

Denton County snags award for online map

Thursday Dec 22

Denton County employees pose with Alan Bristol , a Texas Association of Counties county relations officer, after being presented with the 2016 Best Practice Award on Tuesday in Denton. A Denton County online surveillance application that allows the public access to mosquito trapping and testing information was named a 2016 Best Practice Award recipient by the Texas Association of Counties this week.

