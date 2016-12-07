City of Carrollton appoints new city manager
Erin Rinehart, currently Carrollton's assistant city manager, was promoted to the top spot Tuesday night by the city council, effective Jan. 16. Rinehart will take over for Leonard Martin, who announced his retirement in August after 42 years in city management and 15 years as city manager for Carrollton. "I want to continue to focus on efficiency and innovation and serve the residents in Carrollton the best way we can," Rinehart said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|4 hr
|4sure
|30
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|guest
|587
|joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|Big Tex
|50
|Thank you Mr Trump for keeping one of your prom...
|16 hr
|4sure
|9
|100% free ismaili muslim dating site | find an ...
|22 hr
|Fateh
|1
|Trump Got No Time For Ft Worth Craig-Police Bru...
|23 hr
|KKK Rogue Cops
|1
|Check this out
|Fri
|Nicole
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC