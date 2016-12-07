City of Carrollton appoints new city ...

City of Carrollton appoints new city manager

Wednesday Dec 7

Erin Rinehart, currently Carrollton's assistant city manager, was promoted to the top spot Tuesday night by the city council, effective Jan. 16. Rinehart will take over for Leonard Martin, who announced his retirement in August after 42 years in city management and 15 years as city manager for Carrollton. "I want to continue to focus on efficiency and innovation and serve the residents in Carrollton the best way we can," Rinehart said Thursday.

