{0} comment

Sunday Dec 25 Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Volunteers in Sanger turned the local Masonic Lodge into a mini workshop Sunday and spent their morning preparing food for the Christmas Day brunch that benefits Denton County first responders. This year, the meal included honey-glazed ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll and the obligatory slice of pie.

