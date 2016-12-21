Thieves take $900 worth of dog dewormer from Carrollton pet store

Police are trying to figure out who stole dog dewormer valued at almost $900 - and why - from a Carrollton pet store recently. The thieves went into the Pet Supplies Plus, 1012 W. Hebron Parkway, on the afternoon of Nov. 18 and stole about $900 worth of the pet medicine, according to the Carrollton Police Department.

