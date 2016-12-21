Texas man beaten with golf club pictured in hospital with his injuries

A Texas golfer is recovering in the hospital after a fellow player allegedly bashed him in the head with a golf club for moving his ball during a game. Kevin Keo Sivilay is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he charged at Michael Plumlee, 27, on the Indian Creek Golf Club in Carrollton on Friday afternoon and smashed him in the skull with his golf club, according to CBS News.

