Man brutally beaten while playing golf in Carrollton, report says
A leisurely round of golf turned brutally violent Friday in Carrollton, leaving one in the hospital three days later with a head injury, CBSDFW.com reported. A group of four friends, including 27-year-old Michael Plumlee, were finishing their putts at hole 17 at the Indian Creek Golf Club when witnesses said that another group of golfers began hitting their shots at Plumlee and his friends, according to CBSDFW.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|4 hr
|4sure
|30
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|guest
|587
|joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|Big Tex
|50
|Thank you Mr Trump for keeping one of your prom...
|16 hr
|4sure
|9
|100% free ismaili muslim dating site | find an ...
|22 hr
|Fateh
|1
|Trump Got No Time For Ft Worth Craig-Police Bru...
|23 hr
|KKK Rogue Cops
|1
|Check this out
|Fri
|Nicole
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC