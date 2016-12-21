Man brutally beaten while playing golf in Carrollton, report says

A leisurely round of golf turned brutally violent Friday in Carrollton, leaving one in the hospital three days later with a head injury, CBSDFW.com reported. A group of four friends, including 27-year-old Michael Plumlee, were finishing their putts at hole 17 at the Indian Creek Golf Club when witnesses said that another group of golfers began hitting their shots at Plumlee and his friends, according to CBSDFW.com.

