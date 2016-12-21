Man brutally beaten while playing gol...

Man brutally beaten while playing golf in Carrollton, report says

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A leisurely round of golf turned brutally violent Friday in Carrollton, leaving one in the hospital three days later with a head injury, CBSDFW.com reported. A group of four friends, including 27-year-old Michael Plumlee, were finishing their putts at hole 17 at the Indian Creek Golf Club when witnesses said that another group of golfers began hitting their shots at Plumlee and his friends, according to CBSDFW.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i... 4 hr 4sure 30
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 11 hr guest 587
joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10) 13 hr Big Tex 50
Thank you Mr Trump for keeping one of your prom... 16 hr 4sure 9
100% free ismaili muslim dating site | find an ... 22 hr Fateh 1
Trump Got No Time For Ft Worth Craig-Police Bru... 23 hr KKK Rogue Cops 1
Check this out Fri Nicole 1
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Carrollton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,885 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,397

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC