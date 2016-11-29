H-E-B will open two more Central Market stores in Dallas
The San Antonio-based grocer said Tuesday that it will open two more Central Market stores in Dallas: at Midway Road and W. Northwest Highway in Dallas and a second in Uptown at McKinney and Lemmon Ave. This is the location in Uptown where Central Market is planning to open a new Dallas stores. The grocer didn't disclose when it will open.
