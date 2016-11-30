Continue reading Carrollton police seek pet store thief who stuffed dewormer down pants

Carrollton police are asking the public for help identifying two men accused of stealing hundreds of dollars in pet supplies. The pair were caught on camera stealing about $900 worth in pet supplies from Pet Supplies Plus at 1012 W. Hebron Pkwy on Nov. 18. One of the thieves was seen stuffing multiple boxes of dewormer, a product used to rid animals of parasites, into his pants.

