William H. "Dub" Williamson
He was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on April 23, 1923, the son of the late Robert Williamson and Minnie Williamson. Survivors include his wife Debbie; his two daughters, Ruth and Cook of Escambia Farms Community, Florida, Twila and Brandon of Bend, Oregon; two stepchildren, Jack and Upchurch of Bowdon, Georgia, and Dianne James of Hammond, Louisiana.
