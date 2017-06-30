Magazine features what's good about Carroll County
Carroll County is featured in the July edition of Georgia Trend magazine as a place where one can see what can be achieved when residents concentrate on what's good for the entire county, and when the results are economic success and an excellent quality of life. The county, some of its municipalities, its art, culture, economy, and tourism are featured in a seven-page spread in the magazine.
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|30 min
|The WindBag
|105,890
|Corruption in local government?
|Jul 1
|hmm
|18
|Train observation deck
|Jun 30
|William70
|13
|Why would someone cut their grass in the middle... (May '10)
|Jun 24
|Mike
|59
|Affairs
|Jun 24
|Mike
|8
|Vogelsberg bakery
|Jun 23
|William70
|1
|Honda-Lock (Jul '13)
|Jun 22
|Bremenitus
|133
