Magazine features what's good about Carroll County

Carroll County is featured in the July edition of Georgia Trend magazine as a place where one can see what can be achieved when residents concentrate on what's good for the entire county, and when the results are economic success and an excellent quality of life. The county, some of its municipalities, its art, culture, economy, and tourism are featured in a seven-page spread in the magazine.

