Freda Kay Newsom
Freda Kay Newsom of Bremen died Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at her residence. She was born in Atlanta, July 10, 1953, daughter of Frances McGouirk Dickerson and the late Bobby Lee Dickerson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|The WindBag
|105,913
|Corruption in local government?
|Jul 1
|hmm
|18
|Train observation deck
|Jun 30
|William70
|13
|Why would someone cut their grass in the middle... (May '10)
|Jun 24
|Mike
|59
|Affairs
|Jun 24
|Mike
|8
|Vogelsberg bakery
|Jun 23
|William70
|1
|Honda-Lock (Jul '13)
|Jun 22
|Bremenitus
|133
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC