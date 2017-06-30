Foundation has area resident hearing ...

Foundation has area resident hearing again

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times Georgian

He also has severe hearing loss, and was desperate to hear his loved ones again, especially his granddaughter who speaks softly. But the 64-year-old Carrollton resident has no financial means to purchase new hearing aids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 2 hr The WindBag 105,875
Corruption in local government? Jul 1 hmm 18
Train observation deck Jun 30 William70 13
Why would someone cut their grass in the middle... (May '10) Jun 24 Mike 59
Affairs Jun 24 Mike 8
Vogelsberg bakery Jun 23 William70 1
Honda-Lock (Jul '13) Jun 22 Bremenitus 133
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,870 • Total comments across all topics: 282,242,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC