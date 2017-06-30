Employee pay raise on table for Carro...

Employee pay raise on table for Carrollton City Council

6 hrs ago Read more: Griffin Daily News

Carrollton officials on Thursday discussed a proposed 3 percent pay increase for city employees, a consideration to have city employees' spouses dropped from insurance if the spouse's job offers a plan, and other employee health matters.

