Clerk assaulted during robbery at Carrollton motel
A clerk told police she was slapped by a robber after three males kicked open a door at a Carrollton motel Friday. The female clerk who was on duty told police that the males kicked open the employees-only entrance door on the side of the Econolodge Inn and Suites on Centennial Road and came into the office where she was.
