Wreck involving detective included three vehicles
A traffic collision Monday on Stewart Street that injured a Carrollton police detective involved three vehicles. Police initially reported that two vehicles were involved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vogelsberg bakery
|2 hr
|William70
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Sick Man Freud
|105,268
|Train observation deck
|7 hr
|wasteagain
|5
|Honda-Lock (Jul '13)
|Thu
|Bremenitus
|133
|Affairs
|Thu
|Dee Dee
|7
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|Jun 20
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|40
|Wright Way BBQ going downhill? (Feb '12)
|Jun 17
|concerned in rive...
|113
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC