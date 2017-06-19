Valencia Brown

14 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Valencia Brown, 35, of Carrollton, Georgia, died June 14, 2017. Services will be Tuesday, June 20, at 11:15 a.m. at A Place of Refuge Church in Carrollton with Bishop Barry Walker officiating.

