Turning T-shirts to quilts

Turning T-shirts to quilts

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Times Georgian

Instructor Leslie Cottrell helps Sally Sullivan and Glynda Wood during the T-shirt quilting class Saturday at the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum in Carrollton. Experts led the class that taught participants how to make quilts from T-shirts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11) 6 min Merchant of Alzhe... 40
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 22 min jeb stuart 105,123
Train observation deck 1 hr Crazycat101 1
Wright Way BBQ going downhill? (Feb '12) Jun 17 concerned in rive... 113
Affairs Jun 16 small town rumors 6
Why would someone cut their grass in the middle... (May '10) Jun 12 Pam 58
Honda-Lock (Jul '13) Jun 6 What The Crap 132
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Carroll County was issued at June 20 at 3:19AM EDT

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,521 • Total comments across all topics: 281,895,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC