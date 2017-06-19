The bittersweet taste of summer

The bittersweet taste of summer

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Times Georgian

New fans are rabid in our adoration. Once again I promote Rick Bragg's appearance Aug. 24 to kick off the 15th year celebration of the Carrollton Cultural Arts Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 4 hr TheWindBag 105,114
Wright Way BBQ going downhill? (Feb '12) Jun 17 concerned in rive... 113
Affairs Jun 16 small town rumors 6
Why would someone cut their grass in the middle... (May '10) Jun 12 Pam 58
Honda-Lock (Jul '13) Jun 6 What The Crap 132
News Pay raises added into county budget proposal Jun 5 lol 1
Corruption in local government? May 23 WTF 16
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Carroll County was issued at June 20 at 3:19AM EDT

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,434 • Total comments across all topics: 281,886,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC