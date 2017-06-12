Temple race: One last day to vote early

Early voting ends today for the June 20 special election in Temple to fill the Ward 4 council seat made vacant by the death of Councilman William Simmons. Two men are competing in the citywide election: Richard McIntosh, a retired Atlanta Gas Light employee, and Thomas Wallace, a retired warehouse/distribution manager for Winn Dixie.

