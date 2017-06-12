Temple race: One last day to vote early
Early voting ends today for the June 20 special election in Temple to fill the Ward 4 council seat made vacant by the death of Councilman William Simmons. Two men are competing in the citywide election: Richard McIntosh, a retired Atlanta Gas Light employee, and Thomas Wallace, a retired warehouse/distribution manager for Winn Dixie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|Sick Man Freud
|105,084
|Wright Way BBQ going downhill? (Feb '12)
|13 hr
|concerned in rive...
|113
|Affairs
|Fri
|small town rumors
|6
|Why would someone cut their grass in the middle... (May '10)
|Jun 12
|Pam
|58
|Honda-Lock (Jul '13)
|Jun 6
|What The Crap
|132
|Pay raises added into county budget proposal
|Jun 5
|lol
|1
|Corruption in local government?
|May 23
|WTF
|16
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC