Suspect caught after Regions Bank robbed

Suspect caught after Regions Bank robbed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times Georgian

Regions Bank on South Park Street in Carrollton was robbed Wednesday afternoon, but the suspect was caught just six minutes later. Regions Bank on South Park Street in Carrollton was robbed Wednesday afternoon, but the suspect was caught just six minutes later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 2 hr jeb stuart 105,209
Train observation deck 7 hr William70 3
Honda-Lock (Jul '13) 14 hr Bremenitus 133
Affairs 14 hr Dee Dee 7
News Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11) Jun 20 Merchant of Alzhe... 40
Wright Way BBQ going downhill? (Feb '12) Jun 17 concerned in rive... 113
Why would someone cut their grass in the middle... (May '10) Jun 12 Pam 58
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,310 • Total comments across all topics: 281,955,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC