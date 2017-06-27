Pyles grand marshal of People's Parade
Independence Day celebrations will get underway in downtown Carrollton on Tuesday morning when the 40th annual People's Parade begins with more than 60 floats. Organizers are anticipating the number of spectators to surpass 15,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|1 min
|jeb stuart
|105,513
|Train observation deck
|Tue
|William70
|10
|Why would someone cut their grass in the middle... (May '10)
|Jun 24
|Mike
|59
|Affairs
|Jun 24
|Mike
|8
|Vogelsberg bakery
|Jun 23
|William70
|1
|Honda-Lock (Jul '13)
|Jun 22
|Bremenitus
|133
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|Jun 20
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|40
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC