Press Operator
Job Description Seeking full-time second press operator to assist with the printing of quality products on a 12-unit DGM 430 web press. Applicant should have a proven work history of dependability, self-initiative and mechanical skills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|20 min
|edgar
|104,986
|Why would someone cut their grass in the middle... (May '10)
|Mon
|Pam
|58
|Wright Way BBQ going downhill? (Feb '12)
|Jun 11
|Nobody Special
|111
|Honda-Lock (Jul '13)
|Jun 6
|What The Crap
|132
|Pay raises added into county budget proposal
|Jun 5
|lol
|1
|Corruption in local government?
|May 23
|WTF
|16
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|May 19
|J F Cooper
|122
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC