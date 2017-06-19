Parks and programs for community

Parks and programs for community

The Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department operates high-quality, well-maintained parks, facilities and programs for our Carrollton community. The park system includes 450 acres of parkland, including 18 mini-parks, five neighborhood parks, three community parks, and 16 other special parks and facilities, and the 18-mile GreenBelt.

