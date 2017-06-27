North has work left to do before resigning from BOC
Trent North says he is determined to see several projects come to fruition before announcing an official resignation date from the Carroll County Board of Commissioners. North said he does have an idea when he may move on, but for now he will take a step back from several of the boards on which he sits.
