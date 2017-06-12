Motorist killed in crash on 166

A motorist was killed Thursday night when his car collided with another vehicle on Highway 166 at Airport Road just outside Carrollton. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. when Ansley Renae Niles, 32, of Carrollton was driving in the eastbound lane of Highway 166 in her 2008 Lexus ES350.

