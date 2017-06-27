Moscow Ballet's North American tour will include Carrollton
The troupe's 25th anniversary season of its North American Tours will include more than 100 cities in the U.S. Its Carrollton performance will be Nov. 21 at the Townsend Center for the Performing Arts on the University of West Georgia campus. Tickets are on sale now, ranging in price from $28 to $52.
