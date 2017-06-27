Moscow Ballet's North American tour w...

Moscow Ballet's North American tour will include Carrollton

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times Georgian

The troupe's 25th anniversary season of its North American Tours will include more than 100 cities in the U.S. Its Carrollton performance will be Nov. 21 at the Townsend Center for the Performing Arts on the University of West Georgia campus. Tickets are on sale now, ranging in price from $28 to $52.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 3 hr jeb stuart 105,498
Train observation deck Tue William70 10
Why would someone cut their grass in the middle... (May '10) Jun 24 Mike 59
Affairs Jun 24 Mike 8
Vogelsberg bakery Jun 23 William70 1
Honda-Lock (Jul '13) Jun 22 Bremenitus 133
News Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11) Jun 20 Merchant of Alzhe... 40
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,707 • Total comments across all topics: 282,099,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC