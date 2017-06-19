Mervin Lee Rush

Mervin Lee Rush

Douglas County Sentinel

Mervin Lee Rush, 75, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2017, at her residence. She was born August 6, 1941, in Ruther Glen, Virginia, the daughter of the late Wilson L. Cannon and the late Hazel Ruth Marshall Cannon.

