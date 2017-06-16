Marvis Huckeba Garrison
Mrs. Marvis Huckeba Garrison, 74, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away Friday, June 16, 2017. A native of Carroll County, she was born September 23, 1942, the daughter of the late Mr. Ulus Tillman Huckeba and the late Mrs. Nellie Bass Huckeba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
