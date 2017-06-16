Marvis Huckeba Garrison

Marvis Huckeba Garrison

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Mrs. Marvis Huckeba Garrison, 74, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away Friday, June 16, 2017. A native of Carroll County, she was born September 23, 1942, the daughter of the late Mr. Ulus Tillman Huckeba and the late Mrs. Nellie Bass Huckeba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 32 min jeb stuart 105,116
Wright Way BBQ going downhill? (Feb '12) Jun 17 concerned in rive... 113
Affairs Jun 16 small town rumors 6
Why would someone cut their grass in the middle... (May '10) Jun 12 Pam 58
Honda-Lock (Jul '13) Jun 6 What The Crap 132
News Pay raises added into county budget proposal Jun 5 lol 1
Corruption in local government? May 23 WTF 16
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Carroll County was issued at June 20 at 3:19AM EDT

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,017 • Total comments across all topics: 281,890,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC