Maple Street attracting business inte...

Maple Street attracting business interest

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Times Georgian

Carrollton continues to draw a lot of interest from potential investors many of them are looking beyond downtown. City officials are optimistic this could bring business to nearby corridors, namely Bankhead Highway and Maple Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 1 hr General Robert E Lee 105,438
Train observation deck 2 hr bob 8
Why would someone cut their grass in the middle... (May '10) Jun 24 Mike 59
Affairs Jun 24 Mike 8
Vogelsberg bakery Jun 23 William70 1
Honda-Lock (Jul '13) Jun 22 Bremenitus 133
News Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11) Jun 20 Merchant of Alzhe... 40
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,265 • Total comments across all topics: 282,063,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC