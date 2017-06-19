Jerry Ray Tyson
Jerry Ray "Tater Bug" Tyson, 73, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Tanner Medical Center, Carrollton. He was born in Villa Rica on July 21, 1943, the son of the late Ray B. Tyson and the late Freddie Mae Cole Tyson.
