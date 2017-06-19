Jerry Ray Tyson

Jerry Ray Tyson

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Jerry Ray "Tater Bug" Tyson, 73, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Tanner Medical Center, Carrollton. He was born in Villa Rica on July 21, 1943, the son of the late Ray B. Tyson and the late Freddie Mae Cole Tyson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 16 min jeb stuart 105,336
Why would someone cut their grass in the middle... (May '10) 16 hr Mike 59
Affairs 16 hr Mike 8
Vogelsberg bakery Fri William70 1
Train observation deck Fri wasteagain 5
Honda-Lock (Jul '13) Jun 22 Bremenitus 133
News Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11) Jun 20 Merchant of Alzhe... 40
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,020 • Total comments across all topics: 282,004,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC