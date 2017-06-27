Jeanie Steed
Charlie Jean Kidd Steed , 89, of The Oaks of Carrollton and formerly of Bowdon, died Saturday, June 24, 2017. Mrs. Steed was born in Heard County, Georgia on April 29, 1928, the daughter of the late Charlie Aubrey Kidd and Pauline Yarbrough Kidd.
