James "Skipper" Skipper
James "Skipper" Skipper, age 61, of Carrollton passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2017. He was born April 13, 1956, in Marietta, Georgia, the son of the late Harvey Lee Skipper and Reba Louise Folds Skipper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Alpharetta Light ...
|105,083
|Wright Way BBQ going downhill? (Feb '12)
|6 hr
|concerned in rive...
|113
|Affairs
|Fri
|small town rumors
|6
|Why would someone cut their grass in the middle... (May '10)
|Jun 12
|Pam
|58
|Honda-Lock (Jul '13)
|Jun 6
|What The Crap
|132
|Pay raises added into county budget proposal
|Jun 5
|lol
|1
|Corruption in local government?
|May 23
|WTF
|16
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC