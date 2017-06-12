James "Skipper" Skipper

James "Skipper" Skipper, age 61, of Carrollton passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2017. He was born April 13, 1956, in Marietta, Georgia, the son of the late Harvey Lee Skipper and Reba Louise Folds Skipper.

