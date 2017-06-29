Infant Joshua Malakai Githens

Infant Joshua Malakai Githens

Infant Joshua Malakai Githens passed away suddenly on Monday, June 26, 2017. He was born June 17, 2017, the son of Michelle Githens of Carrollton, Georgia.

