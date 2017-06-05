Hotel, conference center could be hea...

Hotel, conference center could be headed to Villa Rica

Wednesday Jun 7

A 72-room hotel, a conference center, a museum to a musical legend - and a long-awaited road project - may soon be coming to Villa Rica as part of a development that would transform the heart of the city. A market study commissioned by city officials last year, and presented Tuesday to City Council, has given the green light to begin a search for developers to build a quality-brand hotel and conference center beside The Mill amphitheater.

