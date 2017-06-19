Gloria Jean Shadrix
Gloria Jean Shadrix, 86, of Carrollton, Georgia, died June 17, 2017. She was born Oct. 3, 1930, in New London, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Peter Magaraci Losacano and the late Grace Edwards Losacano.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|jeb stuart
|105,180
|Train observation deck
|12 hr
|Laffingatmorons
|2
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|Tue
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|40
|Wright Way BBQ going downhill? (Feb '12)
|Jun 17
|concerned in rive...
|113
|Affairs
|Jun 16
|small town rumors
|6
|Why would someone cut their grass in the middle... (May '10)
|Jun 12
|Pam
|58
|Honda-Lock (Jul '13)
|Jun 6
|What The Crap
|132
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC