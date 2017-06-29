Dorothy Smith Roberts
Dorothy Smith Roberts, 88, of Carrollton passed away June 26, 2017. Dorothy was born April 10, 1929, in Miami, Florida, daughter of the late Rufus Alton and Mamie Cobb Smith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Sick Man Freud
|105,562
|Train observation deck
|Tue
|William70
|10
|Why would someone cut their grass in the middle... (May '10)
|Jun 24
|Mike
|59
|Affairs
|Jun 24
|Mike
|8
|Vogelsberg bakery
|Jun 23
|William70
|1
|Honda-Lock (Jul '13)
|Jun 22
|Bremenitus
|133
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|Jun 20
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|40
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC