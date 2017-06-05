Damaged fire station to be demolished, rebuilt
A Carrollton fire station that was damaged during a spring tornado is "unrepairable," structural engineers have determined, and will be torn down. Carrollton's Fire Station 22 on Brumbelow Road near the University of West Georgia campus was hit by an F1 tornado in April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|dixie
|104,633
|Pay raises added into county budget proposal
|18 hr
|lol
|1
|Corruption in local government?
|May 23
|WTF
|16
|Wright Way BBQ going downhill? (Feb '12)
|May 22
|Mike W
|110
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|May 19
|J F Cooper
|122
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|May 17
|Divorce proceedings
|39
|what is next to the Valero???
|May 15
|Attila the Hun
|8
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC