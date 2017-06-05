Damaged fire station to be demolished...

Damaged fire station to be demolished, rebuilt

A Carrollton fire station that was damaged during a spring tornado is "unrepairable," structural engineers have determined, and will be torn down. Carrollton's Fire Station 22 on Brumbelow Road near the University of West Georgia campus was hit by an F1 tornado in April.

