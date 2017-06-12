Councilman questions tax collection cost to city
A councilman is questioning Carrollton officials over what he considers a "high" billing and collection rate charged by the county - $9 per parcel - of city property taxes. He wants to know if the search for a third party to do the job at a lower cost to the city was properly conducted.
