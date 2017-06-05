City: Wooden bridge will last 'a long time'
The cost of repairs to the Croft Street Bridge will be about $215,700, according to Carrollton officials. The historic wooden bridge that crosses over the Norfolk-Southern Railroad between Bradley and Dixie streets needed more work than originally anticipated and took several months to repair.
