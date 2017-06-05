City: Wooden bridge will last 'a long...

City: Wooden bridge will last 'a long time'

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Times Georgian

The cost of repairs to the Croft Street Bridge will be about $215,700, according to Carrollton officials. The historic wooden bridge that crosses over the Norfolk-Southern Railroad between Bradley and Dixie streets needed more work than originally anticipated and took several months to repair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 13 min ChicknButt 104,711
Honda-Lock (Jul '13) Tue What The Crap 132
News Pay raises added into county budget proposal Jun 5 lol 1
Corruption in local government? May 23 WTF 16
Wright Way BBQ going downhill? (Feb '12) May 22 Mike W 110
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) May 19 J F Cooper 122
News Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11) May 17 Divorce proceedings 39
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,721 • Total comments across all topics: 281,594,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC