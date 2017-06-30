City responds to Lewis lawsuit

City responds to Lewis lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Times Georgian

The city of Carrollton on Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit by former Cultural Arts Director Penny Lewis. Lewis filed a complaint on May 9 asserting 10 claims for relief against the city of Carrollton, City Manager Tim Grizzard, City Clerk Libby Duke and Cultural Arts Technical Director Gregory Gustin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 3 hr calling doc freud 105,678
Corruption in local government? 6 hr hmm 18
Train observation deck Fri William70 13
Why would someone cut their grass in the middle... (May '10) Jun 24 Mike 59
Affairs Jun 24 Mike 8
Vogelsberg bakery Jun 23 William70 1
Honda-Lock (Jul '13) Jun 22 Bremenitus 133
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Hong Kong
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,694 • Total comments across all topics: 282,169,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC