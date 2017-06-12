City, residents to talk traffic speed

City, residents to talk traffic speed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Griffin Daily News

The constant vehicular speed in residential communities that some worry puts pedestrians and homeowners at risk has prompted a Carrollton town hall meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 1 hr jeb stuart 105,056
Affairs 14 hr phillies blunts 2
Wright Way BBQ going downhill? (Feb '12) Wed Polydactyl 112
Why would someone cut their grass in the middle... (May '10) Jun 12 Pam 58
Honda-Lock (Jul '13) Jun 6 What The Crap 132
News Pay raises added into county budget proposal Jun 5 lol 1
Corruption in local government? May 23 WTF 16
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,903 • Total comments across all topics: 281,785,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC