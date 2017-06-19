Cemetery repairs to cost $65K; insurance to pay
It will take at least another two months before the gravestones in the Carrollton Cemetery that were plowed down by a drunken driver are restored. The incident occurred on March 19. Peter Maierhofer, director of the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department, said the reason it has taken this long to begin work on restoring the gravestones is because the city had to wait for the insurance company to approve such a large amount - more than $65,000.
