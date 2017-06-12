Carrollton police connect with kids at camp
The Carrollton Police Department is working to connect and engage with children this week through its summer camp this week. The camp teaches children, ages 8 to 12, about police tactics and safety, an effort to not only to benefit the children but also to break down the barriers that separate the community and police officers.
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Affairs
|1 hr
|small town rumors
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|The WindBag
|105,024
|Wright Way BBQ going downhill? (Feb '12)
|8 hr
|Polydactyl
|112
|Why would someone cut their grass in the middle... (May '10)
|Mon
|Pam
|58
|Honda-Lock (Jul '13)
|Jun 6
|What The Crap
|132
|Pay raises added into county budget proposal
|Jun 5
|lol
|1
|Corruption in local government?
|May 23
|WTF
|16
