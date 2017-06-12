Carrollton police connect with kids a...

Carrollton police connect with kids at camp

Read more: Times Georgian

The Carrollton Police Department is working to connect and engage with children this week through its summer camp this week. The camp teaches children, ages 8 to 12, about police tactics and safety, an effort to not only to benefit the children but also to break down the barriers that separate the community and police officers.

