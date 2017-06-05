Carrollton approves purchase of four new police vehicles
The Carrollton City Council approved a request from the police department for the purchase four 2018 Dodge Charger Pursuit vehicles. The cost of the vehicles, plus modification, will be about $138,000, which will come from SPLOST and drug seizure funds.
