Benjamin Thomas "Benjie" Dyer
Benjamin Thomas "Benjie" Dyer, age 31, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2017. He was born April 18, 1986, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the Michelle Scharar Dyer and the late Thomas Wayne "Tommy" Dyer.
