A Tallapoosan in France
Ethan Brown has been asking himself a question his whole life: "What is something I always wanted to do, but never had the chance?" "I find France to be something magical," said Brown. "Living here, I find myself surrounded by history and by people who come from a completely different world from what I grew up in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|jeb stuart
|105,180
|Train observation deck
|10 hr
|Laffingatmorons
|2
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|Tue
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|40
|Wright Way BBQ going downhill? (Feb '12)
|Jun 17
|concerned in rive...
|113
|Affairs
|Jun 16
|small town rumors
|6
|Why would someone cut their grass in the middle... (May '10)
|Jun 12
|Pam
|58
|Honda-Lock (Jul '13)
|Jun 6
|What The Crap
|132
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC