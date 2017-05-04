William Talmadge - Bill' - Hoss' Kay Sr.

William Talmadge - Bill' - Hoss' Kay Sr.

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: Times Georgian

Mr. William Talmadge "Bill" "Hoss" Kay Sr., 86, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Sunday, April 30, 2017. Born August 31, 1930 in Ocala, Florida, son of the late Mr. Willie Louis Kay and the late Mrs. Mattie "Belle" Cole Kay, Talmadge was the oldest of seven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 13 min jeb stuart 102,829
Corruption in local government? 8 hr MJR72 2
Stalker Mom 17 hr concerned 12
Swingers Tue OleReb 9
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) May 2 Poverty Opiates 118
Winery Apr 30 Ex-Bremenite 4
what is next to the Valero??? Apr 30 Donald 6
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,700 • Total comments across all topics: 280,789,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC