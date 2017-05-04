William Talmadge - Bill' - Hoss' Kay Sr.
Mr. William Talmadge "Bill" "Hoss" Kay Sr., 86, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Sunday, April 30, 2017. Born August 31, 1930 in Ocala, Florida, son of the late Mr. Willie Louis Kay and the late Mrs. Mattie "Belle" Cole Kay, Talmadge was the oldest of seven.
