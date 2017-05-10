Wayne Albert Robinson

Wayne Albert Robinson

Mr. Robinson was born on March 17, 1930, in Waco, Georgia, to the late Albert and Effie Wood Robinson. He was farmer by trade and a member of Kansas Baptist Church.

